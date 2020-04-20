Mine exploration work in the hills west of Peachland should be opposed by town council, municipal staff say.
Flow Metals Corp. has submitted application to the province for work about three kilometres north-west of Peachland Lake, which feeds the creek that serves as the town's main water supply.
The town has been asked for its opinion on the mining application.
Municipal staff will recommend Tuesday that council re-affirm its opposition to such activity out of concern for possible impact on the town's drinking water supply
"As in past referrals, the district is hesitant to support any further industry in Peachland's watersheds," reads part of a report to council by Shawn Grundy, the town's operations director.
"Until an updated comprehensive watershed assessment is prepared by industry along with a stakeholder engagement plan, this stance will continue," Grundy says.
If councillors want nevertheless endorse the application for mining exploration, Grundy suggests they do so with several conditions.
These include a proviso that no new permanent roads be constructed and that work be 50 per cent further from all streams than is currently required under provincial regulation.
The proposed mine is called 'New Brenda', a reference to the old Brenda Mines site west of Peachland.
For more than 20 years, it employed hundreds of people before a diminishing supply of molybdenum and depressed prices for the mineral, used principally to harden steel, resulted in the open pit's shutdown in 1990.
The impact of another industrial activity, logging, on Peachland's watershed has been the subject of some community debate.
A local group says forestry has negatively affected water quality. But the provincial government says logging practices in the area are in full compliance with all relevant regulations, and says seasonal discolouration of water are the result of natural processes associated with spring run-off.