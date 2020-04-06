The spread of COVID-19 is slowing across B.C. but continued vigilance is needed to guard against a resurgence of the disease, the province's medical health officer says.
Measured against existing cases, the number of people testing positive for COVID is declining, Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday.
Sixty-three cases have been reported in the past two days, with the average daily increase considerably below the levels seen in mid-March.
"Our percentage of new cases, as you can see, has been slowing, it's been bending, and that's really important," Henry said Monday.
"It's testament to the effort that everyone here in B.C. has been making over the past two weeks," she said. "But we must keep that firewall strong."
As of Monday, there are 1,266 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Of those, 128 are in the region served by Interior Health, only a slight rise since the weekend.
"There has been some flattening of the curve in some areas but that is because of the efforts of everyone in B.C. and we simply cannot let up now," added Health Minister Adrian Dix.
With major Christian, Muslim, and Jewish holidays coming up, Dix urged people of faith not to gather in groups for religious observances.
"This is not the time to come together in groups to celebrate, but to recognize these important moments of faith in new ways, virtually, in order to both satisfy the demands of religious faith but also to ensure everyone is kept safe in these times," Dix said.
Asked why the curve of B.C.'s COVID-19 cases seems to be flattening while other jurisdictions continue to experience an acceleration of cases, Henry said it was a combination of good luck and good planning.
Good luck, she said, because spring break in places like Quebec came two weeks earlier than in B.C., with many people from that province travelling to places like France where the COVID-19 outbreak was already well underway.
Such travellers may have returned home infected with the virus but not yet showing any symptoms, and then went on to spread the disease to many other people, Henry suggested.
And good planning, she said, because B.C. implemented orders on social distancing and business restrictions earlier than some other jurisdictions.
"We took a lot of measures quite early," Henry said. "We were one of the first provinces to have cases here and we spent a lot of time doing wide testing, putting out those sparks that were related to people coming in from other countries and bringing in this disease with them.
"Some parts of it are luck and some parts of it are being prepared, but we were able I believe to not have a lot of community spread before we put on the very restrictive measures just prior to our March break," she said.
Of the health care workers who've tested positive for COVID-19, Henry said, the "vast majority" are employed in long-term care facilities, not hospitals and other acute care centres.
"We have not had a lot of people in our hospital system be affected by COVID-19 yet," Henry said. "It's not been an issue that I'm aware of in our acute care hospitals or intensive care units or hospital wards that are caring for people with COVID-19 at the moment."
"But that is because we are doing such a good job here of trying to keep this in a manageable way," she said.