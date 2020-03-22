A $64,000 refurbishment of a 59-year-old city-owned piano began last April and the job hasn’t finished yet, Kelowna council will hear Monday.
It was expected to take at least 12 months to restore the 1961 concert grand piano at the Kelowna Community Theatre, city officials write in a report to council.
While almost $36,000 has been spent to date on the piano tune-up, the work still requires the additional expense of $28,000, city officials say.
The project is one of hundreds of so-called carryover items that require council authorization to wrap up because the undertakings did not go entirely as planned, or because they were conceived as multi-year endeavours.
Altogether, the operating and capital carryover projects on the list have a combined value of $7.3 million. Council is expected to formally add the amount to the 2020 financial plan, but they will not increase this year’s planned municipal tax hike of 4.1 per cent.
“As these projects were previously approved by council, they do not add to the taxation level for 2020,” finance director Genelle Davidson writes in a report to council.
About 40 per cent of the $7.3 million worth of carryover projects were designed to be multi-year in nature. But the rest were affected by design delays, “external factors” and “internal scheduling challenges”, Davidson writes.
The list includes items such as $180,000 for a new RCMP mobile command centre, $250,000 for a new Welcome to Kelowna sign at the city’s north end on Highway 97, $110,000 for a new sculpture outside the police station, $104,000 for new portable washrooms, $75,000 for a “refreshed corporate vision”, $20,000 for security cameras at the Glenmroe dump, $823,000 for renovations to the outside of the downtown firehall, $200,000 for security upgrades to the Chapman parkade in downtown Kelowna, and $1.9 million for the construction expected to start this summer, after many delays, of the new South Perimeter Road to provide a third road access to the Upper Mission.