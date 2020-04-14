The City of Kelowna has laid off a total of 90 employees so far to tighten the municipality's financial belt in anticipation of a big hit in property tax revenue.
As well, 10 new city jobs, previously approved by council but not yet posted, have been cancelled.
And the hiring process for 40 other currently vacant positions has either been cancelled or postponed.
City finance director Genelle Davidson is talking to her counterparts in the Lower Mainland about a range of measures under consideration to deal with an expected cratering of municipal revenues when property taxes are due later this year.
“Kelowna has been participating in the Lower Mainland working group (CFO’s and CAO’s) to address joint concerns and potential actions," Davidson said Tuesday in an email.
"We’ve looked at what current provincial legislation will allow local governments to do and also looked at potential changes the province can introduce in order to provide support and relief for local governments and our taxpayers," Davidson said.
Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart has warned that city could go bankrupt if thousands of property owners there default or don't make the full payment on their municipal tax notices. A poll commissioned by the city revealed one-quarter of Vancouver property owners would not be able to pay more than half their property taxes this year, and six per cent didn't expect to pay anything at all.
“Losing more than half-a-billion dollars in operating funds in 2020 would devastate the city’s financial position, forcing us to liquefy assets and exhaust every reserve fund we have — just to avoid insolvency," Kennedy said in a press release issued Sunday by the City of Vancouver.
In Kelowna, the municipality has more than 800 full-time employees. Workforce adjustments taken so far include:
- 90 term, part-time, and student employees laid off
- 10 new positions approved for 2020 have been cancelled
- 40 other vacant positions either cancelled or on hold
- 10 full-time staff redeployed to other positions
- five staff have taken voluntary leave to care for children
Other measures include reducing base budgets for non-essential items, such as professional consulting, materials and supplies, and purchasing and contract services; reviewing capital projects to look at possible deferrals, scaling back expansion plans at Kelowna's airport.
"We are monitoring closely and will make further adjustments as needed," city spokesman Tom Wilson said in an email. "Also, the finance department is working on a number of other budget amendments in response to this crisis which will be announced when the budget is presented to council."