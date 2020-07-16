Passengers infected with COVID-19 have been identified as flying out of Kelowna on two recent occasions.
There were confirmed cases on WestJet flight 460 from Kelowna to Calgary on July 2. As well, there were confirmed cases on WestJet flight 3312 from Kelowna to Edmonton on July 5.
The information was released Wednesday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
It's recommended by the BC CDC that people who were on the identified flights self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days following the flight.
Earlier this week, the CDC said there confirmed reports of a passenger(s) on Air Canada flight 8421 on July 6 from Kelowna to Vancouver.