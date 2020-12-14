Two employees of Big White have tested positive for COVID-19 and 12 others are in self-isolation, resort officials say.
The confirmed cases and possible exposures are linked to parties held at the resort in late November. On-site COVID-19 testing is being offered to resort employees and members of the general public.
"We're very grateful for Interior Health coming here to the mountain to do the testing," Michael J. Ballingall, a Big White vice-president, said Monday. "We are very optimistic that we are doing everything we can to be a safe resort."
But a party attended by dozens of people - both Big White employees and members of the public - was held contrary to COVID-19 public health orders in a private residence on Nov. 28. "We think that that was probably where everything started," Ballingall said.
There were complaints about the party at the time it was underway, he said. But he noted there are no bylaw enforcement officers from the Kootenay Boundary Regional District at Big White, and no RCMP members are based at the resort.
Big White has worked with Interior Health and WorkSafeBC to implement comprehensive COVID-19 protocols in public spaces like lift lines and restaurants and other common-access buildings, Ballingall said.
"We can only control the spaces we manage," Ballingall said. "So if something happens in a private residence that we may or may not be aware of, there's really nothing that we can do about it.
"This is where the public has the perception that we can go knock on someone's door and stop whatever is occurring, and we certainly can't. And nor would we," he said.
"We wouldn't encourage any private company out there to get involved in a matter that is clearly in the domain of a bylaw officer of the police," he said.
Big White has more than 600 employees, all of whom have been cautioned against attending any event that might violate public health orders designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Ballingall said.
"I think our staff to date have been incredibly co-operative, but I'm not going to say 100% of them are innocent. These are young people that have friends on the mountain or they're meeting new friends for the first time, and they're sometimes attending functions they shouldn't in the heat of the night," Ballingall said.
However, the two people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and the other 12 in self-isolation did not attend the Nov. 28 party, Ballingall said. They were likely exposed to the disease by others who did, he said.
"We would like to thank Big White's community leaders for their ongoing support as public health works to ensure any cases of COVID-19 are detected and supported as part of our ongoing efforts against COVID-19," the IH statement said.
Ballingall said the resort was appreciative of IH's decision to send health care workers to the resort for testing, which began Friday and continued Monday.
"Most of these people do not have vehicles and there's no public transportation. They can't get downtown and for those members of the community who wanted to be tested - which is vast - there was a sign-up procedure, and to our knowledge it has been very well-attended," Ballingall said.
Big White expects to get a briefing on the results of the testing later this week, Ballingall said, as well as direction on what, if any, aspects of the resort's COVID-19 operating protocols should be changed.
"They certainly have inspected the entire mountain on more than one occasion and they're happy with our protocols," he said. "We have gone to great lengths to keep both our staff and the public safe."
Physical distancing signage is spread throughout the resort, sanitizing and hand-washing stations have been added, along with new outdoor washrooms; some indoor spaces have been closed; and skiers and snowboarders must wear masks.
"We're not naive enough to think that COVID-19 won't come to our community," Ballingall said. "It's just, we're trying to manage it to the best of our ability."
On Monday, about 1,000 skiers were at Big White, about six times fewer than the number typical for a weekend day.