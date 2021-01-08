Property owners in Lake Country can expect a 2021 municipal tax hike of between two percent and 3.5%.
That's the range suggested by town staff for town council's consideration at a budget meeting on Monday.
Much of the proposed increase relates to a previous decision by council to add five RCMP members to the Lake Country detachment.
A two percent tax hike would net the municipality almost $300,000 more in revenue this year than in 2020. The town also expects to collect an equivalent amount from the owners of homes and other buildings that were built in the past year.
Two new municipal staff positions are proposed, a business analyst and a parks and facilities manager, with a combined budget expense of $250,000.
A two percent tax hike keeps municipal services and programs in Lake Country at about the same level, finance director Tanya Garost says.
Optional items, which would raise taxes beyond two percent, include a new parks and recreation master plan, a new grants program for community programs, and a traffic calming initiative.
From 2013 through 2020, municipal taxes in Lake Country were increased 30 per cent and a new annual parcel tax of for transportation projects of $125 was introduced.
During the same seven-year period, the inflation rate in Canada was 11.9%, according to the Bank of Canada.
For 2021, if a two percent tax hike is approved, Lake Country would draw $15.3 million from local property owners, up from $9 million in 2013. While that's a total increase of about 66%, it reflects new tax contributions provided each year by the owner of recently-built properties.