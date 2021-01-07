An average of 20 people a day in the greater Kelowna area tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
It was the third successive week that the number of new daily infections declined in the Central Okanagan, down from a peak of 50 in early December.
While the drop suggests the spread of the virus is slowing in Kelowna, it might also reflect the fact that considerably fewer people are being tested for the disease than was the case a few weeks ago.
From Dec. 6-12, a total of 7,917 people across the Interior Health region were tested for COVID-19. Last week, 3,893 people were teased, a drop of more than half.
And people who are being tested for COVID-19 now in the IH region are more likely to have the disease.
In early December, the positivity rate was about 6.5%; last week, it was almost nine per cent, according to data on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website.
Here are the number of new COVID-19 infections reported last week, from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, in different areas of the Okanagan, as posted Wednesday on the BC CDC website:
- greater Kelowna (including Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, and Peachland) 139
- Vernon 76
- South Okanagan 27
- Penticton 15
- Summerland 4
One-quarter of the 4,320 people in the IH region who've contracted COVID-19 have been between the ages of 20-29, the population group most affected by the virus since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
But no one in that age group has died of the disease.
Of the 678 British Columbians who had died of COVID-19 by mid-December, the most recent end-point for which mortality data is currently available from the BC CDC, one-third were over age 90, 40% were between the ages of 80 and 90, and 18% were between the ages of 70 and 80.