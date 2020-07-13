Tourists who came to Kelowna may have underestimated the risk of catching COVID-19 while attending private parties, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says.
Young adults in particular might not have appreciated the hazards of mixing with many other people, including lots of strangers, Dix said Monday.
"When people come together for parties, in this case largely people in their '20s and '30s, the risks are considerably higher," Dix said.
"They tend to be in enclosed spaces,they tend to involve people coming from different places and different walks of life, who may not know each other at all," Dix said.
At least eight positive COVID-19 cases have been identified among people who were at specific gatherings in and around downtown Kelowna between June 25 and July 9. The affected people live in Interior, Fraser, and Vancouver Coastal health regions.
Authorities believe the main transmission of the coronavirus occurred at private gatherings held at the Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge on July 1, and at the Discovery Bay Resort from July 1 to 5.
"The main inciting incident, it would appear, were private parties held at those resort hotels," Dix said.
People who were at the two resorts on the specified days are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19.
As well, everyone who visited the Cactus Club restaurant on Water Street between July 3 and July 6, or the Pace Spin Studio on July 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, and 9 should also self-monitor, but they do not need to self-isolate.
The Kelowna incident should not be taken as a sign that it is unsafe to holiday, Dix said. But he said it did underscore the need for people to be as vigilant regarding COVID-19 precautions while on vacation as they are when at home.
"While we're on vacation, we're not on vacation from our responsibility with respect to COVID-19," Dix said.
The province's economic re-opening plan is based on science and an understanding of how the virus is transmitted, as well he praised the work done by Kelowna's hospitality industries in complying with COVID-19 regulations.
"We're going to be, I think able to continue to sustain travel around B.C., and that will be a good thing," Dix said. "The challenge is we're going to be dealing with this virus for months and months and months to come, and we have to understand that while we've done very well in B.C., we cannot become complacent."
Anyone who attends large gatherings, whether indoors or outdoors, could be putting themselves and those they love at risk, Dix said.
"A private party, it might or might not involve alcohol, makes it very difficult to maintain physical distancing, and to know who you're about. Your essentially and potentially, if you're going to such a party, significantly increasing your bubble. I want people to remember how cautious they need to be," Dix said.
"We can travel, but we have to be as respectful of where we travel as we are of our home communities. We can do things out in the world, but we have to be conscious of physical distancing," he said.
Asked if he thought it was the responsibility of the Kelowna resorts to prohibit the kind of gatherings now linked with possible virus transmission, Dix said individuals must be aware of their responsibilities.
"While these particular private parties occurred in resort hotels that were being effectively rented for a short-duration stay, there are parties that will take place in people's homes and apartments all the time," he said.
"And we have to go on living with COVID-19 for the next year. So that means the responsibility is on all of us to understand the risk and to understand our responsibility to one another, and act accordingly," he said.