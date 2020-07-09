Much more than an outhouse, the Okanagan Rail Trail is getting a new washroom building at its north end.
The Regional District of North Okanagan will begin construction of the washroom building on Okanagan Rail Trail on Monday.
The washroom will have two universal stalls, a dog water station and a drinking fountain in a durable structure, the Regional District of North Okanagan said in a news release.
"A simple-to-follow detour will be located around the construction site between the Kickwillie Loop and the Westkal Road trail entrance,” said Mike Fox, RDNO's general manager of community services.
The project is set to be completed by the end of 2020.
Trail users are encouraged to park at the parking lot at Coldstream Station, 16506 Kalamalka Rd., as there will be limited parking at the Kickwillie Loop and Westkal Road trail entrance.