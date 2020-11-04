Despite Peachland’s popular Light-Up event being scuttled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, people can safely celebrate the light-up from their homes while supporting local community groups.
The Light-Up Virtual Gala, set for Dec. 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., is being put together by the Peachland Recovery Task Force, formed last April to help Peachland people and businesses deal with the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of Peachland’s community groups have been unable to host their own fundraising events this year because of COVID-19.
The online gala will be a fundraiser for the Peachland Boys and Girls Club, Peachland Wellness Centre, the Bat Education and Ecological Protection Society and the Peachland Sportsmen’s Association.
The task force is hoping to sell a couple of hundred tickets to the gala.
Morning radio personality Toby Tannas and Kelowna city councillor Loyal Wooldridge will emcee, and there will be entertainment for the whole family including a story told by Santa and Mrs. Claus along with music from Marty Edwards and the Revival, Sister Act, Niki Martinus and Elvis tribute artist Adam Fitzpatrick.
The community event will be a Zoom webinar that people can take in on their computers or tablets at home.
Peachland has scrubbed the big light-up event in favour of visiting neighbourhoods for mini light-up events, similar to the strategy they used for Canada Day celebrations.
The virtual gala falls on one of the nights Peachland will be out doing mini light-up events and Rick Ingram of the Peachland Recovery Task Force said they’re going to try and tie in live to a couple of those neighbourhood events
Along with the entertainment, there will be a silent auction that will open about a week before the event. For those who aren’t computer literate, Ingram said they will offer an in-person viewing where people can come by and take a look at the items up for bid in the silent auction.
People can also opt to buy a meal ticket and pick up their food before the gala starts. For those who are unable to pick up their meal, there is a limited delivery service through the Peachland Wellness Centre.
So far, Ingram said four restaurants are on board with a meal option and another three that have committed to participate.
All the restaurants agreed to donate 10% of their gala meal sales to the beneficiaries.
The Peachland Recovery Task Force is still looking for the Light-Up Virtual Gala sponsors. If you are interested, contact Madeleine Nixon at 778-214-1999.
Tickets for the event can be purchased online at trellis.org/light-up-virtual-gala for $25 per person. Optional meal tickets, a place to make additional donations and the silent auction are also accessible at the Trellis website.