Transit service in Lake Country will be revamped to get people where they really want to go - Kelowna.
Routes are being reviewed to provide "a more direct, faster transit connection between the highest density areas within Lake Country and the Kelowna region," reads part of a municipal staff report going to council on Monday.
Council will be asked to approve the town's continuing participation in the regional transit system, at an annual cost of $678,887 to Lake Country taxpayers. That's equivalent to almost six per cent of total system costs.
Another $96,000 annually is proposed as the local annual contribution to the custom HANDYdart transit service for people with mobility challenges.
A 2018 Central Okanagan transportation survey found that 70 per cent of all trips made by residents of Lake Country cross into another municipality, the most by far being Kelowna.
A much smaller number of Lake Country residents head north toward Vernon on a regular basis, or drive through Kelowna en route to destinations in West Kelowna or the South Okanagan.
Lake Country is even more of a bedroom community for Kelowna than is West Kelowna, the study suggested. Less than 60 per cent of all daily trips made by residents of West Kelowna are into Kelowna, the same transportation survey found.