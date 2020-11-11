School board chair Moyra Baxter, elected by trustees for her 16th term in charge of Central Okanagan Public Schools, looks forward to the year ahead.
Beyond the obvious and ongoing challenge of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, Baxter says there are other pressing issues the board needs to address in the next few months.
"We're going to have to make some quite significant and difficult decisions on school catchment areas," Baxter said Wednesday.
"We know every time we discuss catchment areas, some parents get really concerned and upset, but we do have to do something in terms of addressing the enrolment pressures that exist in some parts of our district," Baxter said.
The most critical enrolment crunch is at the region's biggest school, Kelowna Secondary, with nearly 1,900 students. It's at capacity and cannot be expanded.
Options include shifting some KSS students to Okanagan Mission Secondary, adjusting the French immersion program, not permitting students from outside the KSS catchment area to attend the school in the future, or simply capping KSS enrolment and forcing even those who live nearby to attend other high schools.
It's expected the board will make decisions on the KSS situation in early 2021, after conclusion of a public consultation process now underway.
Development of a capital and facilities plan are also priorities for the board, although funding approval for major projects must come from the provincial government. For this year, the district has an operating budget of $285 million and an enrolment of about 23,000 students.
Baxter, the trustee from Peachland and parts of the Westside, was first elected in 1996. She was board chair from 2002-08, and again from 2012 to now.
"I was asked to do it again and I agreed," Baxter said of her acclamation as board chair. "I do believe there's something to be said for having continuity in the position, and I do have a pretty good idea of how things generally work.
"I also don't mind talking to people like you," Baxter said with a laugh. "Not all the other trustees want to do that."
As board chair, Baxter drew a salary of $22,540 in 2019. Salaries for the other trustees ranged from $13,000 to $20,000.
Board superintendent Kevin Kaardal's total compensation last year was $277,000. The top salary for teachers in Central Okanagan Public Schools is $93,806.