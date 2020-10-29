A Peachland property with spectacular views of Okanagan Lake, long intended for public use but recently eyed for residential development, has been bought by the town for $3.1 million.
Council's decision to buy the 8.6 acre property, popularly known as Turner Park though it has never previously been owned by the municipally, was triggered in part by an online and paper petition with 279 signatures.
"Council is pleased to deliver on the community's desire to regain access to this former public space," Mayor Cindy Fortin said Thursday in a town release. "I am pleased we can secure the Turner Park site for generations to come."
A former orchard, the property was bought by the Central Okanagan School District in 1976.
"There were plans to build a high school there, because Peachland's population was growing quite quickly at the time," recalled Richard Smith, a retired teacher and Peachland's unofficial historian.
"But the school district decided to build Mount Boucherie Secondary instead, so there went our high school," Smith said.
The town leased the park from the school district, and its well-used amenities included ballfields, playgrounds, a dog park, and a lacrosse box/skating rink. The school district decide to sell the property in 2006 and the town was outbid by a developer.
Plans at one point showed 34 new homes. But the project was never realized and it was put up for sale last month with an asking price of $3.5 million.
Given Peachland's hilly terrain, town officials say the flat property is one of the few parcels of land large enough to accommodate sports fields.
Townsfolk will be invited to say what kind of amenities they'd like to see in the park, the ownership of which will transfer to the town next March.