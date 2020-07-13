Vernon Mounties are still trying to solve a hit-and-run and assault case that took place in March.
A 47-year-old cyclist got into a verbal argument with the occupants of a Jeep Cherokee in the 2000 block of 43rd Street about 6:45 p.m. on March 24.
As the cyclist rode away, the Cherokee ran into him, knocking the man onto the ground.
Two men got out of the vehicle and asaulted the cyclist.
“Police have continued to investigate the incident over the past several months and we have determined there were three occupants in the vehicle.” Said Cpl Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Our investigators have located and seized the white Jeep Cherokee involved, but we are still looking to identify the male driver and the two male passengers.”
Investigators have obtained video surveillance of the incident and have released some still images of the car and suspects.