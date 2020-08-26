The vast majority of people infected by COVID-19 through a major community exposure episode in Kelowna have recovered.
A total of 171 cases were linked to parties held around Kelowna in late June and early July. Only five of those cases are still active with the people in isolation, Interior Health said Wednesday.
Across the broader IH region, four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 429.
No one is currently in an IH hospital being treated for COVID-19. Twenty cases are active, with the patients recovering in self-isolation.
Across the province, 62 new cases were announced, for a total of 5,304 cases since the start of the pandemic. Just under 900 cases are considered active, and 4,199 people have recovered.
No new deaths were announced, keeping the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 at 203.
About 2,700 people are under “active public health monitoring” as a result of identified exposure to known cases, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a joint statement.