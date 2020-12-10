Taxpayer money will be used in 2021 to stimulate the Kelowna economy and help keep people employed, city manager Doug Gilchrist says.
Council began deliberations this morning on next year's budget, which calls for a municipal tax hike of 4.3%.
In his opening comments, Gilchrist said the budget represents a good balance between providing municipal services, planning for the future, and acknowledging the financial distress caused by the COVID019 pandemic.
"I'm really confident that the budget we're presenting reflects both your priorities and the highest needs of our community, perhaps more this year than even in years past," Gilchrist told councillors.
"It's important to recognize that there are some in our community who are struggling financially during this time," Gilchrist said. "But it's also important that we take a long view of what we're building here in Kelowna."
"Budget 2021 includes investments to stimulate the economy and leverage partnerships and grant funding," he said. "We also recognize that the money we do spend as a municipality ends up supporting a local business or a local resident, and it helps keep people employed in our community during these difficult years."
For his part, Mayor Colin Basran said 2020 has been a "different and uniquely challenging year," given the ongoing pandemic.
Some city revenues declined, municipal facilities were closed for a time, and some part-time municipal workers were temporarily laid off. None of the approximately 950 city workers employed full-time at mid-year were laid off.
"Despite the ongoing uncertainty and financial challenges we face, I believe we need to stand by our proven financial principles and strategies to ensure Kelowna can weather this storm and position itself for recovery," Basran said.
There are promising economic signs for 2021, Basran said, citing the city's continued population growth, rising real estate prices, and Rogers Communications decision this year to open a call centre with 350 new jobs.
"We are going to need to invest accordingly now and in the coming years to accommodate this tremendous growth," Basran said.
Budget deliberations are expected to conclude by 4 p.m.