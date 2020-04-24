A mine near Peachland once provided hundreds of jobs but town council doesn't want to see any resumption of mining in the area.
Councillors this week unanimously expressed their opposition to a mining application filed with the provincial government by Flow Metals, a Vancouver-based firm.
The company is seeking permission for exploration work near Brenda Mine, an open-pit molybdenum extraction operation that was in business from 1970 to 1990.
"Even though this is just an exploration application, if they're successful, it's going to turn into a big operation," Mayor Cindy Fortin said
"Our watershed is really seriously suffering the consequences of all this forestry and mining in the past," she said.
"And these mining explorations, while they may not create a lot of mess while they're doing them, or a lot of problems while they're doing them, in the end if they're successful it's going to turn into another Brenda Mine possibly, another big chunk of our watershed will be torn apart," Fortin said.
Town officials have called, so far without success, for the province to conduct a comprehensive environmental study of Peachland's watershed to determine the impact of logging, mining, and cattle grazing.
"We really don't know how much more, I'll use the term abuse, it can take," said Coun. Terry Condon.
Although councillors voted to oppose the exploration permit, some of them expressed doubt the town's views would carry much sway with provincial regulatory officials.
"It won't make the slightest bit of difference in the long run," said Coun. Keith Fielding.