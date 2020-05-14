Boat owners should keep their vessels off Okanagan Lake this long weekend, provincial health officials say.
Along with discouraging all non-essential vehicle travel, for recreation or tourism, the province says boats should be kept anchored.
"Do not go pleasure boating right now," reads part of a Thursday release from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor-General.
"Recreational mariners are reminded to avoid non-essential travel on the water and stay close to home," the release states. "Each call search-and-rescue specialists respond to puts them at risk of exposure to COVID-19, as well as requiring them to use precious supplies of personal protective equipment."
The advisory not to go boating includes both coastal and Interior waterways, a ministry spokeswoman confirmed. However, there is no health order that specifically prohibits boating, she said.
Boat launches in the Okanagan have been busy recently with the arrival of warmer weather. In the North Okanagan, the town of Coldstream has recently re-opened boat launches that were close in March.
The City of Kelowna's website indicates boat launches are open, as do the websites maintained by the City of Vernon, City of Penticton, and City of West Kelowna.
"We expect people to follow the recommendations of the public health officer but will not close our boat launches," Lance Kayfish, the City of Kelowna's risk manager, wrote in an email to The Daily Courier.
"Closing boat launches in not an order nor a recommendation that we have received. We hope that people from outside the region listen to the advice of the public health officer and do not travel here from outside Kelowna and the Okanagan for the long weekend," Kayfish said.
Some private firms rent watercraft from city-owned properties, and those companies have to comply with protocals to ensure the vessels are safe, Kayfish added.
The province's advisory against recreational boating this Victoria Day long weekend is contained in a release that encourages British Columbians to stay close to home through the holiday.
It advises against visiting vacation properties, taking a holiday in another town or city, or visiting a park that is not close to a person's home.
"As the May long weekend approaches, the government reminds people to avoid all non-essential travel in the province to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and instead stay local if you do decide to enjoy the outdoors," the release states.
"Though some restrictions are expected to ease next week, it remains vital for everyone to maintain physical distancing and take other important measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. This includes staying home if you have any symptoms of illness, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and not touching your face," the release states.