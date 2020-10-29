A 38-unit housing project that aims to give homeless people a roof will open next week.
Ellis Place at 1055 Ellis St. will be the fourth supportive housing complex run by the Canadian Mental Health Association.
Each apartment in the three-storey building will have its own washroom, shower, kitchen, sleeping and living space. The building itself includes a commercial kitchen, dining and lounge areas, storage and amenity space, laundry, and a medical room, says the CMHA in a news release.
Staff will be on site around the clock and in-house support includes meal programs, peer support, health and wellness service, plus pilot programs to address health, mental health, and substance use concerns.
The City of Kelowna leased the land to BC Housing for the project.