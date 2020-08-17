An RCMP dive team will be on the scene and Tugboat Bay Beach trying to retrieve the body of a man believed to have drowned Sunday night.
Police say a 29-year-old man failed to resurface while swimming about 6:20 p.m.
RCMP, Kelowna Fire Department and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue members searched for a body unsuccessfully Sunday.
“For the safety of our divers and the entire search team, we request that boaters remain away from the area while we complete our search,“ said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “At this time, we unable to estimate how long this operation will be on-going."
Apparently, people searching for the body on their own is a problem this morning. and police are asking people to stay away.
Investigators do not believe criminality was not involved in this incident.