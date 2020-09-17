Another single-day record for new COVID-19 cases was marked Thursday when 165 British Columbians tested positive for the disease.
That brings to 7,663 people who’ve been infected since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year.
Of the new cases, four were in the region served by Interior Health.
After delivering the update on numbers, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that a new method for COVID-19 in children and teens is now available.
Instead of a nose swab, a newly-developed “mouth-rinse gargle” can be used at COVID-19 testing sites around B.C. to take saliva samples from school-aged children.
“Today, a new made-in-B.C. sample collection program has been launched for all K-12 students across the province, and it is one of the first of its kind around the world,” Henry said.
“This is a new saline gargle where you put a little bit of normal saline, sterile water, in your mouth, you swish it around a little bit and you spit it into a little tube. And that’s an easier way to collect (the sample) for young people,” Henry said.
Young people can provide the sample on their own or with the assistance of their parents, Henry said; health care providers do not have to be involved in the taking of the sample.
“This is a really important thing for making testing accessible for our children and supporting keeping them in the all-important school environment,” she said.
On other matters, appearing to refer to the complaints of restaurant and bar owners that the newly-imposed 10 p.m. cutoff for on-premise alcohol consumption has dramatically cut their revenues and threatened the viability of their businesses, Henry said that dealing with the pandemic requires sacrifices.
“So we know now that living with COVID-19 requires all of us to consider that we need some give-and-take, we need to compromise,” Henry said. “I can appreciate as much as anyone how difficult this can be. But it is essential for the well-being of all of our communities.”
Henry also urged people to keep their regular contact group to as few as six people and to not consider the 50-person maximum on gatherings as a target to be striven for.
“Whether it’s inside or outside, maintaining safe distances is important. Keeping your numbers small is important. Just because you can fit 50 people into your small back garden does not make it safe, and that’s where we’re seeing transmission,” Henry said.