A 70-year-old Kelowna man is facing charges after a rifle was fired inside a house in the 700 block of Cadder Avenue.
“There is no evidence to suggest the firearm was discharged at anyone,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.
“Regardless, it is extremely fortunate no one was injured as a result of this dangerous situation.”
Police rushed to the home around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday after reports of a gun being pointed at a man and shots fired.
The RCMP contained the area, safely brought everyone in the house out and arrested the suspect without incident.
The rifle was also seized.