The Westside Salvation Army’s Christmas campaign missed the mark, but not by much.
This year’s goal was to raise $255,000 for the non-profit organization and as of Monday’s final count, they’d raised over $200,000 in cash plus another $30,000 in gift cards and new toys, which is a record-setting year for the organization. Last year, the Westside campaign raised $141,000.
“It’s absolutely amazing” said Westside Salvation Army’s Jennifer Henson. “We are thrilled and just so grateful to this community for their continued support. So many people and local organizations have been so generous, and we appreciate it.”
The Westside Salvation Army was able to, for the first time, set up its own Christmas Toy Store.
“We served 125 families this year, which is a 28% increase over last year and we saw a 30% increase in children and teens, ensuring 286 local kids woke up to something special on Christmas morning,” said Henson.
All donations collected stay local and support the Westside Salvation Army’s programs, services, and resources available to those in need living in the Westbank, West Kelowna, and Peachland areas.
“We have seen an increase in need with the number of individuals and families coming to us for help” says Westside Salvation Army’s Lenetta Parry. “The dollars raised not only helped us to ensure Christmas was magical for everyone but will also ensure that we can be here to serve our community throughout the year.”
“Although the level of need in the community may seem greater at Christmas, the Westside Salvation Army is grateful for community members who continue to donate throughout the year as it allows us to serve people all year long,” added Parry.
Donations can be made safely and securely online at WestsideSA.ca.