The lethal spread of COVID-19 in B.C. care homes was underscored again Monday in grim fashion with news that 46 more people had died of the disease.
Most of the fatalities were among residents of long-term care facilities, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced.
"This is the highest number we have ever had," said Henry, who appeared to be struggling to control her emotions. "My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of each of these people.
"Most of these people, about 80 per cent, were people who lived in long-term care," she said.
"It reflects right now the challenges that we have in dealing with this virus in our communities and the fact that it can cause such devastation when it gets into our care homes and the impact it has on our seniors and elders, who are so important to our history, our family, and our community," Henry said.
Five new COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in health care settings including, for the first time, among residents of a long-term care home in Kelowna (see related story).
There are now 57 active outbreaks at long-term care and assisted living facilities around B.C. Currently, 1,338 active cases are associated with long-term care facilities, 847 among residents and 487 staff members.
Between Friday and Monday, a total of 2,376 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, including 212 cases in the Interior Health region. That makes for a total of 33,238 British Columbians who've tested positive for the disease since the onset of the pandemic.
Active case counts are at 8,855, with 316 people in hospital, 75 of whom are being treated in intensive care. More than 23,000 people have recovered.
Henry urged people to obey all relevant COVID-19 regulations to try keep the infection counts as low as possible while vaccines are readied: "We are facing a significant storm surge," she said. "Your actions protect everyone. Those you love, and those you don't know."