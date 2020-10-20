Vernon police released images Tuesday taken from a home security system that identifies a suspect vehicle connected to racist propaganda littering Vernon streets.
Between Sept. 30 and Oct. 19, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received multiple reports of leaflets promoting white supremacy discarded on streets in Vernon and the surrounding communities.
At about 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 17, a camera at a residence in the 3900 block of 21st Avenue recorded the pamphlets being thrown from an older model green pickup as it drives down the street.
“Chances are, with video surveillance systems becoming more and more common in businesses and residences, this is not the only time whoever is doing this has been caught on camera,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a news bulletin. “If you have a recording system and have video or images of these events, please let us know. We want to see it.”
Any information that may assist the investigation, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).