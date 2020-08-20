Evacuation alerts for 44 properties near Beaverdell have been rescinded.
The alerts were lifted at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
The Solomon Mountain Wildfire is now classified as being held and crews are working to ensure the 18-hectare fire doesn't spread, the Kootenary Boundary regional district said in a news release.
It's hoped cooler weather will help firefighters in their battle against the blaze.
The other major fire in the regional district, the 60-hectare Carmi Creek fire, is currently not threatening any structures.