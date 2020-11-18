Conservative MP Tracy Gary is on the prime minister’s case about not getting a trade deal with Britain done.
The Kelowna-Lake Country MP and critic for export promotion and international trade said in a statement that Justin Trudeau insulted Britain and his government walked away from negotiations in 2019.
“The prime minister has made patronizing comments about the United Kingdom not having the ‘bandwidth’ to move forward with trade negotiations – despite the UK signing trade agreements with nearly two dozen other countries,” said Gray.
Britain is negotiating new trade deals as it prepares to leave the European Union on Dec. 31.
Gray quoted a U.K. trade minister as saying Canada walked away from talks in 2019 and didn’t return to the bargaining table until this July.
“If Canada does not secure a trade agreement with the U.K. because Canada walked away from negotiations, there is no one to blame for this failure but Justin Trudeau,” said Gray.
“The Trudeau Liberals must start taking these negotiations seriously, ensure a good trade deal between Canada and the United Kingdom is secured in time to replace the CETA (Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement) and provide certainty for the Canadian businesses and workers who rely on this trade relationship,” she said.