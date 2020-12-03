A downtown Kelowna building, formerly the headquarters of BC Tree Fruits, has sold for far above the asking price.
The property, at the corner of Queensway and Water Street next to City Hall, was listed at $5.2 million. It has been sold for $7.51 million.
"It's a very popular location," BC Tree Fruits executive director Warren Sarafinchan said Thursday. "And we're pleased with the net result. We think this is a really important move for the co-operative and our members."
Proceeds from the sale will be put toward paying down debt and new investments, Sarafinchan said.
"We're currently working through exactly what that's going to look like," he said. "This is just another example of the ways in which the co-operative is working differently than it has been."
The building, constructed in 1946, had been vacated by about 60 BC Tree Fruits' staff earlier this fall in preparation for the listing. They were dispersed among two separate sites.
Although the Water Street building is on the city's heritage register for its distinctive art-deco style, there is nothing preventing the new owner from knocking it down and replacing it with a high-rise. Currently, the site is zoned for a building of 19-storeys.
However, city officials have said they hope to work with the building's new owners to discuss ways in which some aspects of the building might be preserved in whatever new development takes shape on the site.
"We would try to strike a balance between heritage preservation, the rights of the property owner, and the interest of taxpayers," top city planner Ryan Smith said in October, when the building had just been listed for sale.
For his part, Sarafinchan says he hasn't been told what the new owners plans are for the site.
"We certainly wish the new owners well in whatever plans they have for the site," he said Thursday.