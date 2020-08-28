A female motorcyclist was killed Wednesday when she drove head-on into a vehicle coming the other way, police say.
The unidentified woman, said by police to be in her 30s, was among a group of four motorcyclists heading west on Highway 33 toward Kelowna near Pyman Road, about 7:45 p.m.
“One of the motorcyclists failed to keep right and collided head-on with an east-bound pick-up truck that was legally passing a commercial vehicle in one of the two east-bound lanes,” RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov said in a news release.
The driver of the pick-up, who was alone in the vehicle, was not injured.
The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated. Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call the police traffic section at 250-491-5354.