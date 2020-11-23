An outbreak has been declared at the Orchard Manor long-term care home after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Orchard Manor is connected by a common building to the better known Hawthorn Park.
No residents have tested positive or show any symptoms for COVID-19, Interior Health said.
IH and the operator, Verve Senior Living, will continue to monitor the situation while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures, IH said in a news release.
All visits to Orchard Manor have been stopped temporarily.
Anyone who may have been in contact with the infected staff member is being contacted.
Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported in local schools. A case was reported Friday at KLO Middle School and Sunday at OKM Secondary School. The school district and Interior Health do not say whether the affected people are students or staff members, but do say they are isolating at home.