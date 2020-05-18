Fourteen civilian aircraft flew over Kelowna on Victoria Day in an aerial tribute to the Snowbird pilot killed in the Kamloops crash.
Organizer Trevor Jones, 21, reached out to friends in the local aviation community to organize the fly-by in memory of RCAF Capt. Jennifer Casey.
"We just wanted to finish what the Snowbirds started, with the trip they were making across the country to inspire Canadians," Jones said after the 40 minute fly-by, which went over Lake Country, downtown Kelowna and the Westside.
The fly-by consisted of Jones in his Glasair Sportsman (similar to a Cessna 180), two helicopters, two float planes, and nine other small private planes.
The varying styles of civilian aircraft, following one another in a long line, presented a different scene in the sky than one usually demonstrated by the Snowbirds, with the military pilots flying their sleek red-and-white jets in intricate and breathtaking maneuvers.
But the reception given by those on the ground indicated both appreciation for the civilian pilots' gesture to the fallen Snowbird, and respect for the military flying team.
"The response was really amazing," Jones said. "At the airport, there were dozens of cars at both ends of the runway. And in downtown Kelowna, we could see hundreds of people down below on the parks and waterfront waving at us.
"I think that sort of shows how much the Snowbirds mean to people," Jones said. "They've been representing our military, and our country, for a long time."
The Snowbirds were to have flown over the Okanagan on Sunday but poor weather scrubbed the plan. They were en route to CFB Comox from Kamloops when one of the craft went out of control and crashed into a home.
Casey was killed and Capt. Richard MacDougall suffered serious but non life-threatening-injuries.
Odd as it may sound, Jones says that whenever there's word of a plane crash, he gets the urge to go flying.
His first trip aloft was when he was just eight months old, as his father, a commercial pilot, took him up.
"When something like this happens, I just want to go flying myself," Jones said. "I've been flying pretty much my whole life. I just feel at home up there."
Jones' dad, Blair, was with him for Monday's fly-by.