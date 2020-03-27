A COVID-19 support tool kit is now available on the City of Penticton’s website for residents to use.
The tool kit will provide information for those who have been laid off, are a business facing hardship or for the general public wondering if they’re eligible for financial support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The daily volume of newly released COVID-19 information can be overwhelming,” said Mayor John Vassilaki.
“By grouping many of the most recent and significant announcements into a single location, we’ve created a helpful and simple-to-use resource that all residents can turn to when looking for information during this health crisis.”
The tool kit is available online at penticton.ca/covid19toolkit and will be updated as more information is made available.