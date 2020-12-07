A proposal for a greatly-downsized government-run pot shop in West Kelowna will be considered Tuesday by city council.
The government wants to relocate a previously-approved but not-yet-opened 7,000 sq.-ft cannabis store in the Westbank Towne Centre strip-mall to a 998-sq.-ft unit in the same shopping centre.
The much smaller premises "allows for greater flexibility given the current uncertain market conditions born out of the COVID-19 pandemic," Ryan McKeown of the BC Liquor Distribution Branch writes in a letter to the city.
Municipal planners recommend council send the revised proposal to a public hearing for the necessary zoning change.
Council's approval last December of the government-run pot shop, by a 4-3 vote, was somewhat controversial because the city had already approved five cannabis stores, the limit for such businesses specified under an earlier policy.
Council agreed to the government-run store, in part, because there was said to have been little negative public response to the existence of cannabis stores.
"I don't think we're overdoing it with six (pot shop) locations in our community. I believe Penticton has eight," Mayor Gord Milsom said. "I believe in competition. I believe it's healthy for everyone."
Also, the government's pitch that its store would serve as a regional facility, with larger premises and more staffing than is usual, was found to be appealing by some councillors.
But councillors who voted against the government-run pot shop said Victoria had failed to get its proposal to the city during the well-publicized application window.
"I have a problem with the provincial government trying to muscle in outside our process, trying to put a store in the community, to the detriment of others who are trying to get theirs off the ground," Coun. Doug Findlater said.
Voting in favour last December of what was then planned to be the 7,000-sq. ft store were Milsom and councillors Rick De Jong, Stephen Johnston, and Jayson Zilkie. Opposed were Findlater, and councillors Carol Zanon and Jason Friesen.