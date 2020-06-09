Kelowna police asking for the public's help to determine what series of events led to a woman's death in a waterfront bird sanctuary.
The body of Yolanda Mae Lemky, was found about 6 a.m. on June 2 at the Maude Roxby bird sanctuary near Francis Avenue.
"Retracing Yolanda's movements leading up to her death is one of the priorities for our investigators and we urge anyone who may be able to assist us with this to contact us immediately," Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a release.
"In particular, we are looking to speak with anyone who saw or spoke with Yolanda on June 1st in the afternoon or evening. We are also looking to identify a Caucasian man with short salt and pepper hair who we believe was in her company that day," Noseworthy said.
Although Lemky's death has not yet been officially classified, police investigators do not at this point believe criminality was involved, Noseworthy said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250.762.3300, or provide the information anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.8477.