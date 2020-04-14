Schools may be closed to most students but school bus drivers in the Central Okanagan are still being paid.
Dozens of drivers normally transport 5,200 Kelowna-area students to and from schools every weekday.
With buses idled as a result of the provincially-ordered shutdown of all B.C. schools for an indefinite period, drivers have been re-deployed.
"Bus drivers are currently being paid and are doing meaningful work for the district," Ryan Stierman, secretary-treasurer of Central Okanagan Public Schools, wrote in an email.
"Examples of duties include: supporting our custodial services to ensure more frequent cleaning of contact surfaces, cleaning and sanitizing buses to ensure they are ready when the time comes to resume operations, and other duties that support the four priorities given to the district by the provincial government," Stierman says.
Bus drivers are among approximately 1,550 Kelowna-area school support workers represented by Local 3523 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees.
Other members of the union include education assistants, janitors, clerical staff, and trades and maintenance workers.
"Currently, there are no plans to lay off staff that are performing meaningful work to support our students during these times," Stierman says.
A report going to a trustee committee meeting on Wednesday indicates the school bus system was expected to cost about $4.3 million to operate this school year.
By the end of March, $3.4 million had been spent on salaries, benefits, and services and supplies.
Despite the school closures, spending on transportation is "progressing as expected", the report says. In fact, transportation spending is somewhat higher than forecast, with total costs likely to come in at $4.5 million by the end of June.
About 550 Kelowna-area students, the children of parents whose jobs have been declared top priority essential services like health care workers and first responders, are able to attend school.