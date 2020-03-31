Okanagan farmers are being advised to pay foreign workers while they're self-isolating for 14 days after arriving in Canada.
Payments given to the idled workers should be considered an advance and deducted from future earnings, the BC Fruit Association is telling its members.
The BCFGA is providing additional clarity on how the long-running Seasonal Agricultural Workers Program, which has resulted in about 3,000 Mexican workers coming to the Okanagan annually in recent years, will operate in light of the coronvirus pandemic.
This year, new arrivals from Mexico must be isolated in buildings that are separate from accommodations being used by workers who've completed the 14-day quarantine period.
Workers going through the 14-day period can be housed together, but they must maintain a two-metre separation from one another at all times.
Growers are being told they might have difficulty getting as many foreign workers, from Mexico and participating Caribbean countries, to help on vineyards, orchards, and other agricultural operations.
"There will be fewer (foreign) farmworkers in the Okanagan compared to last year, simply due to restrictive health protocols and reduced airline/charter flights," the association writes in a weekly letter to members.
If a shortage of foreign workers develops, the BCFGA suggests, farmers might be able to hire Canadians who've lost their jobs due to the significant economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
"Local workers may increasingly be an option this year, if (we) can convince any capable, unemployed workers to work on the farm," the members' letter states.
But the SAWP was created decades ago precisely because Canadian farmers were finding it increasingly difficult to find Canadians willing to do agricultural work, which is often physically demanding and repetitive.
The BCFGA's letter to members says the federal government announced its COVID-19-related rules to the SAWP program last Saturday.