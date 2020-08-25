The salary for the top municipal bureaucrat in Lake Country rose more than 20 per cent last year.
Town manager Alberto De Feo was paid $227,000 in 2019, compared to the $196,000 he earned in 2018.
And total pay for all municipal employees rose from $6.4 million to $7 million, newly-released documents show.
By provincial law, all local governments must release the names and salaries of all employees who earned more than $75,000 in the previous year.
In 2018, 26 Lake Country town employees made more than $75,000. Last year, the number climbed to 33.
De Feo was paid $145,000 in 2011. So he has had a pay increase of 56 per cent in eight years.
After De Feo, these are the next three highest-paid Lake Country employees. The first number after their name shows their 2019 salary, and the second is the amount they were paid in 2018.
— Finance director Tanya Garost, $165,000 ($144,000)
— Community services director Mark Koch $154,000 ($141,000)
— Infrastructure director Greg Bucholz $147,000 ($138,000)
Per capita municipal taxes in Lake Country have risen 25 per cent in the past four years, town records show.
In 2015, taxes in Lake Country were equivalent to each man, woman, and child paying $719.
By last year, the per capita rate had risen to $897.
The town’s total tax haul has soared 40 per cent over the same period, from $11.6 million in 2015 to $16.2 million last year.
And total salaries, wages, and benefits for town employees have climbed from $5.4 million in 2015, to $8.5 million last year, an increase of nearly 60 per cent
The dramatic rise in the town’s tax revenues and administration costs far outstripped its population growth of seven per cent in the same period, growth in the number of taxable properties, which also increased by seven per cent, and the inflation rate, which rose by eight per cent.
One reason for the big tax increase is the construction of a new $9-million firehall, approved by voters in a 2018 referendum.