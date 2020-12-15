A community cluster of COVID-19 cases at Big White Ski Resort has been traced to shared housing, Interior Health says.
Sixty people connected to the resort have tested positive for the disease, IH said Tuesday.
Resort officials say they are working "quickly and decisively to address the living conditions of our staff" and will take "all steps necessary" to keep the resort open.
"At this point, we are not aware of any transmission in our company's workplaces," Big White president Peter Plimmer said.
"And this includes transmission between employees at work and transmission between employees and guests," Plimmer said.
The transmissions are the result of social gatherings and transmission in group housing for Big White staff, Plimmer said.
He suggested bylaw officers from the Kootenay Boundary regional district and RCMP would be asked to establish a greater presence at Big White to enforce provincial health orders against large indoor gatherings.
"Unless you have been inside group housing or attended a party at Big White, we do not believe there is a risk of exposure," Plimmer wrote in an email to Big White season passholders.
The 60 people connected to Big White who are confirmed to have COVID-19 are in self-isolation and receiving support from public health teams, Interior Health says.
There is low risk to skiers and snowboarders who visit Big White provided they follow COVID-19 protocols, maintain physical distancing, and wear masks, Interior Health says.
"Interior Health will monitor this cluster for additional cases, and environment public health has been in the community to review safety plans at a number of locations, and provide guidance and support as needed," IH says.
In his email to passholders, Plimmer writes: "Myself and the team are meeting (Wednesday) and will be acting quickly and decisively to address the living conditions of our staff residing outside of our managed residences.
"We promised you a ski season and already the team and I are working on plans and we are going to take all the steps necessary to keep the lifts running and safe for you to visit and enjoy," Plimmer said. "That will be our primary focus over the next 24 hours."