The annual Remembrance Day service in Kelowna's City Park is shaping up to be an invitation-only event.
Because of COVID-19 rules against large public gatherings, only 50 people will be permitted to assemble around the Cenotaph on Nov. 11 to pay tribute to the city's war dead.
That number will include war veterans, Legion officials, VIPs, and members of the honour guard.
"So, basically, there's a message we need to get out to the general public, and this is it, 'Don't go to City Park this Remembrance Day'," John Cashin, chairman of the Kelowna' Legion's poppy drive, said Thursday.
"We're going to have the entire area around the Cenotaph roped-off so people can't get close," he said. "It's tough having to do this, but that's the way it is this year, unfortunately."
While specific details of the service are still being worked out, Cashin said it's possible the whole ceremony could be scrubbed at the direction of Legion officials in Ottawa.
"It could be that Dominion Command says 'cancel everything right across the country'," Cashin said. "We're just having to wait and see on that score."
The City of Kelowna has agreed to have the Nov. 11 service go ahead with the restriction on numbers, Cashin said. Interior Health is also providing guidance, he said.
"Whatever guidelines they give us, we'll follow," Cashin said. "It's going to be different for sure, and not like a regular service where we get thousands of people out.
"But we do feel an obligation, on Nov. 11, to honour the fallen," he said.