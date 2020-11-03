Organizers of the New Year's Day Polar Bear Dip in Kelowna are encouraging people to take a dip now to support the benefiting charity.
The pandemic means it's not safe for people to assemble in great numbers on the shore of Okanagan Lake before charging into the water, which is normally about 2 C in early January.
So directors of the Community Recreational Initiatives Society hope people will go for a dip now in the lake, which currently has a temperature of 10 C, or get cold in other creative ways anytime before Jan. 1.
"Find a fun way to prove you're a polar bear," the group says on its website. "Lake dips, ice baths, making a snow angel in your bathing suit, splashing yourself with a bucket of freezing water, and other chilly challenges you can come up with are all encouraged."
Participants are asked to raise money, challenge friends and family to also "get freezing for a reason", and upload video of their antics to the CRIS website, Instagram, or Facebook.
Prizes will be awarded for most creative participant, chilliest challenge, and top fundraiser.
The goal is to raise $50,000 for Kelowna-based CRIS, which runs a variety of programs with specialized equipment to help people with challenges enjoy the outdoors.
Donate and register at www.trellis.org/crispolarbearchallenge
"CRIS is nothing if not adaptable. It's what we do daily in offering outdoor recreation to people living with a wide range of disabilities and mobility challenges, so taking this event online seemed like an adaptation that was possible," Shelley Buchanan Gilmore, CEO of CRIS, said in a release.
The New Year's Day Polar Bear Dip in Waterfront Park has run for the past six years. On Jan. 1, 2020, one man stayed in the water - which was a relatively balmy 6C - for seven minutes before he was encouraged by dip marshals in kayaks to get out of the lake.
Peachland also traditionally has a Polar Bear dip on New Year's Day, hosted by the town, but it has been cancelled for 2021.