Just a little more time is needed to plan a safe return to school.
That’s the message from Susan Bauhart, president of the Central Okanagan Teachers' Association.
About 43% of the students in School District 23 – about 9,000 – returned for classes in June. Come September, many more are expected in school hallways, bathrooms, and classrooms.
“Full attendance is going to present a myriad of challenges in terms of keeping the kids, teachers, and staff safe,” she said in an interview. “There is so much that will be different. Everyone is doing their best to make it as safe as possible.”
A short delay to the school start date comes after concerns were raised by the B.C. Teachers’ Federation and the B.C. Principals’ and Vice-Principals’ Association last week.
Students were scheduled to be back Sept. 8, but on Wednesday, the province announced that date would be slightly delayed –students are now to be back in classrooms by Sept. 10.
The province’s Stage 2 plan means schools will have their regular class sizes and will be organized into learning groups of 60 for kindergarten to Grade 8 and 120 for Grades 9 to 12.
Things that we’ve been told to avoid for so long – such as keeping your bubble small – seem not to apply to the return to school, noted Bauhart.
“There are a million questions,” she said. “There is a tremendous amount of work going on right now with nothing finalized.”
Teachers want to return
She said teachers do want to back in class, even if some parents think otherwise.
“September is critical,” she said. “Teachers want to be in front of their kids. September is when you develop the relationships with students, you build the trust, you build your classroom unit.”
Bauhart said she’s heard mixed responses from parents to the delay. However, “I’ve heard from more parents who are concerned about safety.”
New protocols will cost money. The province said it would add $45.6 million to the B.C. COVID-19 Action Plan to help school districts and independent schools get started on the school year. The funds are for such things as better access to hand hygiene, more cleaning staff and opportunities for remote learning.
Students will be put into cohorts, or learning groups, made up of about 60 people in elementary and middle schools and about 120 in secondary school. People will interact primarily with members of their group while at school.
School administrators are currently looking at, or have started, changing the physical layout of classrooms and common areas to help students ensure social distancing is maintained, said the province.
Most parents worry about isolation
According to a poll released Wednesday by Insights West, most parents said they’re worried about their children’s isolation if they are going to be learning remotely. A significant number of parents expressed concern that online learning has some deficiencies.
Still, the poll found only 49% of respondents were in favour of the province’s back to school plan, while 42% opposed it. Just over 40% of parents said they would prefer a mix of online and in-person learning. Of the rest, 27% wanted full-time classroom learning and 27% wanted full-time remote learning.
“Our latest poll on the state of readiness of parents and the general public to go back to school shows a significant level of fear and uncertainty around the provincial government’s plan for September” says Steve Mossop, president of Insights West. “Unlike the high levels of support for other provincial and/or federal programs during this pandemic, the public seems divided about the schooling situation due perhaps due to a lack of clarity, and the varied experience parents have had with their children’s online learning last school year.”
Results are based on an online study conducted from August 5-9, 2020 among a sample of 825 BC residents. The margin of error is +/- 3.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
— with files from the Times Colonist and The Canadian Press