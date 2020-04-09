Hikers and cyclists should not get aboard the Okanagan Rail Trail, Vernon officials say.
Authorities in the North Okanagan are advising people to stick to parks and trails in their own neighbourhood rather than venture further afield in search of outdoor recreation.
"The best choice is for residents to walk, run, or cycle in their own neighbourhoods," Akbal Mund, a Vernon city councillor and chair of the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, said Thursday in a release.
"We have a large network of trails in the Greater Vernon area. Instead of visiting the busiest trails, like the Okanagan Rail Trail, we encourage you to discover something new, and that is preferably in your neighbourhood," Mund said.
The popular Rail Trail, however, does remain open for use, as do most other trails and natural spaces in the Greater Vernon area. But they could be closed if people are not seen to be observing rules to keep at least two metres apart from one another to try prevent the spread of COVID-19, Mund says.
"Our decision to keep them open to the public does not mean we are not prepared to close them if people are clearly and consistently violating these (physical distancing) measures," Mund said.
"When people violate physical distancing, they are putting their lives and the lives of people around them in danger. We take the health and safety of our residents very seriously," he said.
The Okanagan Rail Trail, developed on an abandoned railway, stretches almost 50 km from Coldstream in the North Okanagan to downtown Kelowna. It passes along several lakes and through verdant farmland and has become a popular recreation corridor.
Sections of the Rail Trail in Kelowna are some of the most heavily-used paths in the city. On Wednesday, 2,762 people walked or biked along the Rail Trail where it crosses Dilworth Drive, according to the city's automated people-meters.
By comparison, 1,600 people walked along the City Park promenade in downtown Kelowna. Only 662 people walked along the westernmost stretch of Bernard Avenue, the city's main shopping street. Further east on Bernard, pedestrian traffic was even lighter, with just 361 people.