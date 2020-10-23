Snow-covered streets could give way to treacherously icy conditions Saturday with Kelowna headed for an unusual mid-fall deep freeze.
Dozens of blade-equipped vehicles were quickly deployed Friday morning as the city was hit with unexpectedly heavy snow.
The effort is to clear away as much snow and slush as possible before an Arctic outflow sends temperatures dropping to a forecast minus 9 C late Saturday.
"This is really sort of a worst-case scenario," City of Kelowna roads supervisor Stephen Bryans said Friday.
"We want to get as much snow off the streets as we can before things start to ice up on Saturday," Bryans said. "That could make driving really difficult."
Some snow-clearing crews were on stand-by as early as 4 a.m. Friday but the fleet was bolstered throughout the morning as the extent of the snowfall became apparent.
"We didn't think we were going to get hammered this hard," Bryans said, referring to a Thursday forecast that had predicted relatively light snowfall accumulations in the Valley bottom.
But Environment Canada issued a snowfall advisory for the Central and South Okanagan early Friday morning, predicting accumulations of up to 10 cm in both Kelowna and Penticton.
"I've never seen so much snow at this point in October and I've been here 30 years," Bryant said.
Prior to Friday, the record snowfall in the Okanagan on an October 23 was just 0.8 cm, set in 1957.
The city has more than 40 pieces of road-clearing equipment. "We're going to be going pretty hard at it 24/7 the next couple of days," Bryans said.