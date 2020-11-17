British Columbians' top doctor wants you to wear a mask. She just isn't going to tell you to do so, in part because she believes such a sweeping order would be unfair to poor people, the homeless, and different racial groups.
Dr. Bonnie Henry says wearing a mask is a good idea in many situations, and is often required at businesses, shopping malls, inside public buildings, and while riding transit.
But B.C. is not following the lead of other jurisdictions to make mask-wearing mandatory in all situations.
During a press conference Monday, Henry said most transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 is currently occurring in private homes, among family members and household visitors who were allowed before restrictions were put in place in the Lower Mainland.
"In our own homes, we don't have plexiglass barriers. We don't keep our physical distancing, and those are the settings that are most challenging right now," Henry said Monday.
The risk of the coronavirus being passed along when people are out walking in public is slight, Henry suggested. Transmission during "slight, very short interactions in a public settings" is low, Henry said.
On Tuesday, Henry elaborated on her resistance to ordering the wearing of masks all the time.
"Ordering universal mask use in all situations creates unnecessary challenges with enforcement and stigmatization," she said in a release.
"We need only look at the COVID-19 transmission rates in other jurisdictions that have tried using such orders to see what little benefit these orders by themselves have served," she said.
"We also know that when orders and fines are in place, it is racialized people and those living in poverty or homelessness who are most often targeted," she said.
Mask-wearing will never eliminate all risks, Henry said, but it is part of protective measures that include frequent handwashing and maintaining physical distancing.
"I wear a mask," Henry said in the release. "And I expect each of you who can to wear one too."