moydah

The H2O Centre on Gordon Drive was the scene of an attempted murder on Halloween night, Kelowna RCMP say.

 Ron Seymour

A 30-year-old Kelowna man faces a charge of attempted murder after an attack outside a Kelowna swimming pool on Halloween night.

 

Police were called to the H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre on Gordon Drive at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.

 

They found a 23-year-old man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to hospital.

 

Police located a suspect at a home a few blocks away.

 

Police are recommending a charge of attempted murder be laid against Jesse Pez. He is in custody and has an expected court appearance on Tuesday.