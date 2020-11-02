A 30-year-old Kelowna man faces a charge of attempted murder after an attack outside a Kelowna swimming pool on Halloween night.
Police were called to the H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre on Gordon Drive at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
They found a 23-year-old man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to hospital.
Police located a suspect at a home a few blocks away.
Police are recommending a charge of attempted murder be laid against Jesse Pez. He is in custody and has an expected court appearance on Tuesday.