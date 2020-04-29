The patio furniture remains inside and Q-tips are a new counter feature at a popular Peachland bakery and bistro that has re-opened after a six-week shutdown due to COVID-19.
Bliss is back in business.
"Fantastic, it's great to be open," co-owner Darci Yeo said Wednesday.
The flagship of the four-store local Bliss Bakery operation, at the corner of Beach Avenue and 13th street, shut its doors on March 18.
Bakeries were not among the businesses ordered to close by the provincial government as it sought to limit the places where the coronavirus could spread.
But, like many small shop-owners, Darci and her husband Barry Yeo found it difficult to reconfigure their bakery operations with the rules on social distancing and decided to shut down.
They had to lay off virtually all 55 employees who worked at their bakeries and bistros in Peachland, downtown Kelowna, and West Kelowna. A fourth Bliss in a West Kelowna industrial area remained open with limited staff for take-out orders.
"It was heart-breaking to lay off so many people," Yeo said. "And it's been a tremendous loss of revenue for us.
"As a restaurant in the Okanagan, you struggle to get through the winter," Yeo said. "Spring break and Easter normally provide the cash that lifts you back up."
The Yeos have consulted with Interior Health and WorksafeBC on how to re-start their Peachand bakery.
Modifications include large plexiglass shields separating customers from staff, one-way movement inside the small premises, and asking customers to use Q-tips when using the debit and credit terminals.
With its location on the shore of Okanagan Lake, one particular appeal of Bliss is a large array of outdoor tables and chairs for customers to use while enjoying the view. But all outdoor furniture remains locked up, as part of the continuing province-wide ban on eat-in or patio dining at restaurants.
With signs the spread of COVID-19 is slowing, the government has suggested restaurants and pubs may be allowed to open under certain physical distancing restrictions next month.
For now, the only Bliss bakery to re-open is the one in Peachland, the store the Yeos first opened in 2005. Five part-timers have been re-hired, two of whom were working when the doors re-opened on Wednesday morning.
"Lisa and Brandi are our first two," Yeo said. "We're very excited to have them back, and we're hoping to bring more soon. The busier we are, the more staff we can bring back."