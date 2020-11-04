A week before Remembrance Day, 212 elementary and secondary students from four Vernon schools paid tribute to the veterans interred in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in the No Stone Left Alone event.
In teams of five or six, accompanied by volunteers, including several members of the Vernon and District Family History Society, the students used maps and lists of names to search out 1,085 graves and place poppies on them.
The students spent a moment at each headstone and quietly read the name of the individual.
At 10 a.m., 28 Grade 10 students from Vernon Secondary School, under the guidance of teacher Mike Sawka, took part in a formal ceremony before placing their poppies.
Lawrna Myers acted as master of ceremonies as a colour party made up of members of the Royal Canadian Legion and led by Sgt. At Arms Doug Weaving marched.
Bill Carr spoke of the impact of returning home from the First World War and how the survivors tried to return to the former lives.
He also suggested that the students make it a point to visit Europe and to tour the battlefields and cemeteries.
Student Jada Nassichuk read “In Flanders Fields,” Retired Lt.-Col. Larry Gilchrist recited the “Act of Remembrance”, W.L. Seaton student Jonathan Finlayson played “The Last Post” and the “Rouse,” and Gaia Fraser read the “Commitment to Remember.”