Organizers of a church service and a protest march were fined again this past weekend in Kelowna.
Police issued $2,300 tickets for violations of COVID-19-related public health orders against public gatherings.
"I want to reiterate that now is not the time to gather for any reason and put yourself or the community at risk," Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said in a Monday release.
"We are asking the community to take the necessary steps to protect one another and care for all by not gathering in groups at this time," she said.
On Sunday, leaders of the Harvest Ministries International church on Harvey Avene were given a $2,300 ticket.
It was the second such fine issued to the church, though police had been there previously seeking to obtain voluntary compliance with the order against public gatherings.
Church leaders have indicated they will continue to hold worship services despite the fines and have joined a legal challenge against the order on the grounds it violates constitutionally-protected rights.
On Saturday, dozens of people gathered in downtown Kelowna, continuing an ongoing weekly protest against mandatory mask-wearing and other measures taken by the government to try curb the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
It was the third such fine issued to a man identified in media reports as David-Kevin Lindsay.