Classes may be suspended for most students but hundreds of Kelowna-area kids still got many of their meals through schools this week.
Almost 7,000 breakfasts and lunches were picked up at local schools.
Families received the entire week's worth of lunches at once to minimize contact with others.
The meal distribution program continues one that operates throughout the regular school year, which is intended to benefit low-income families whose children might otherwise not receive proper nutrition.
Distribution of the meals was made possible through the efforts of both school district employees and volunteers.
"We are so grateful for the work of staff and the generosity of volunteers that keeps these vital programs running in these difficult times," board chair Moyra Baxter said in a release.
"More than ever it highlights the key role of schools in the community, making sure that we not only educate you, but help everybody be ready to learn," Baxter said.
About 30 Kelowna-area schools are now open only for the on-site supervision and instruction of approximately 500 children of essential service workers.